Plainfield Lions Club assists 145 families with $31,675 in gift cards

The Plainfield Lions Club has assisted 145 families in need this holiday season with $31,675 in gift cards acquired through donations.

In the past, the Plainfield Lions Club helped families each year by providing baskets of food as part of its Christmas Basket Program.

Over time, the baskets have given way to gift cards, but the program still carries the name Christmas Basket Program.

This year, 145 families received $31,675 in gift cards from Jewel-Osco through the program, according to a news release from the organization.

In a statement, Larry Wiers, Plainfield Lions Club event chairman, said he was “incredibly proud of the Plainfield Lions Club and grateful for the extraordinary generosity of our very own members and the 26 community donors who sent donations.”

Wiers has been in charge of the Christmas Basket Program for 24 years.

“The Plainfield Lions Club is committed to helping those most in need in the Plainfield area, especially during this difficult time,” Wiers said.

Wiers said the organization conducts fundraisers throughout the year to fuel the Christmas Basket Program, as well as other outreach efforts such as providing glasses and eye care to those in need.