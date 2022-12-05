4 suffer minor injuries in Crest Hill crash near Stateville prison

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 53 near Stateville prison in Crest Hill left four people with minor injuries and caused temporary road closures.

On Monday morning, four people suffered minor injuries in the crash that led to the closure of Route 53 between Caton Farm Road and Division Street, according to a statement from the City of Crest Hill.

The four people were taken to a hospital by paramedics with Lockport Township Fire Protection District, according to city officials.

At about 11:20 a.m., city officials announced the road closure ended.