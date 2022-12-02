Suspect, elderly man still hospitalized after Crete Township attack

A 36-year-old suspect who’s accused of attacking an elderly couple on Thursday in Crete Township remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

A 68-year-old man who was one of the victims allegedly injured by the 36-year-old suspect is still hospitalized as well, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Jungles.

Jungles said he’s been advised that the 66-year-old woman who was also wounded was released from hospital care.

“No charges have been made, as the offender is still in critical condition,” Jungles said.

Sheriff’s detectives are trying to obtain search warrants for the investigation of the incident, he said.

Police described the incident as “domestic in nature.”

The elderly couple was taken to Chicago-area hospitals following the attack Thursday night, and the alleged attacker – the 36-year-old man – was flown to a hospital in the Chicago area for treatment, police said, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

“It appears that the Crete couple will survive their injuries,” sheriff’s officials said.

Initial reports said the 36-year-old male attacked the Crete couple inside their home.

“It appears that the male is related by marriage to the Crete couple,” sheriff’s officials said.

The attack happened at 6:41 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in Crete Township. The area is about 40 miles east of Joliet and is close to the Illinois-Indiana border.

Deputies found three people in need of immediate medical attention, sheriff’s officials said.

“It appeared to deputies that all three individuals were cut and stabbed with a knife, and possibly shot,” sheriff’s officials said.

Inside the residence, deputies discovered a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man bleeding profusely with multiple injuries.

A 36-year-old man from Wisconsin was also inside the residence.

“A firearm may have been fired both inside and outside of the home, but it does not appear that anyone was struck with gunfire,” sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies performed life-saving measures on all three victims, who were later taken to hospitals for treatment.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with other local and state police agencies in attempting to locate other known family members to check on their welfare,” sheriff’s officials said.