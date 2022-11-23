Joliet lists street closures for Light Up the Holidays festival

The city of Joliet has announced staged street closures downtown throughout Friday for the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade.

Closures starting at 8 a.m. include:

• Chicago Street from Jefferson Street to Cass Street • Van Buren Street from Chicago Street to Scott Street • Clinton Street from Ottawa Street to Scott Street

Closures starting at 3 p.m. include:

• Chicago Street from Ohio Street to Jefferson Street • Crowley Avenue from Ottawa Street to Chicago Street • Benton Street from Ottawa Street to Scott Street • Webster Street from Chicago Street to Scott Street • Jefferson Street from Ottawa Street to Scott Street

Closures starting at 5 p.m. include:

• Cass Street from Ottawa Street to Scott Street

Also, at 10 a.m. Scott Street will be reduced to one lane between Jefferson and Cass streets.

All streets will reopen after the parade, which follows the lighting of the city Christmas tree at 5:15 p.m.

A map of the street closures is available on the city website, joliet.gov, with the news release about street closures.

A parking guide for the festival and parade, along with more information about the event, is available at the Joliet City Center Partnership website, joliet.ccp.com.