St. Charles man accused of traveling to Braidwood to meet female teen for sex: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of traveling to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl to engage in a sexual act with her, police said.

At 2:16 p.m. on Monday, Matthew Gosz, 24, of St. Charles, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor and grooming in connection with the incident.

St. Charles is a city in DuPage and Kane counties. The city is roughly 64 miles north of Braidwood.

On the same day, Gosz was accused of traveling to Braidwood to meet with a 14-year-old girl “for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone,” according to a statement from the Braidwood Police Department.

A brief investigation by officers in the patrol and investigations unit at the department, officers learned Gosz and the teen had been communicating through an online communication platform called Discord.

Discord allows users to communicate with each other through texts, voice and video calls.

Gosz’ bond at the jail was set at $250,000.