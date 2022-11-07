Shorewood driver suspected of driving under the influence accused of kicking 2 officers: cops

A Shorewood man suspected of driving under the influence was accused of almost striking a police squad vehicle in Joliet and later kicking two officers after his arrest, police said.

At 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, an officer who was traveling west on Jefferson Street and approaching Larkin Avenue had spotted a Ford F240 truck traveling south on Larkin Avenue at a high rate of speed, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“The truck disobeyed the southbound Larkin Avenue red stoplight, nearly striking the officer’s squad car,” English said.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but driver refused to do so, English said. The driver then stopped near Meadow Avenue and South Larkin Avenue, he said.

While speaking with the driver, officers noticed he showed signs of being under the influence, English said.

“The driver was unable to provide identification and refused to identify himself despite being asked numerous times by officers,” English said.

The driver was arrested and identified by the officers as Joseph Porcaro, 33, of Shorewood, English said.

Officers recovered what they suspected was cocaine from his pocket and then marijuana from his vehicle, English said.

Porcaro was taken to the Joliet Police Department’s booking area, where he became aggressive with the officers, English said.

Porcaro kicked two officers and threw a plastic urinal at them, he said.

“Porcaro was secured, however, he continued to be verbally belligerent with officers,” English said.

Porcaro refused to cooperate with booking procedures and he was eventually booked at the Will County jail, English said.

Porcaro received citations for DUI, driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, speeding more than 35 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving, unlawful marijuana possession in a motor vehicle and disregarding a traffic control device.