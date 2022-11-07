Joliet lights up the holidays with Nov. 25 festival

The Joliet Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade adds new features this year, including a Christmas market, horse-drawn carriage rides and an iceless skating rink.

The downtown event takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 this year.

Light Up the Holidays is hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership and sponsored by the University of St. Francis.

The city Christmas tree is lit during the Light Up the Holidays festivities in Joliet. (Paul Bergstrom)

“We want people to enjoy a whole day of rediscovering downtown Joliet and all it has to offer during the most magical time of the year,” City Center Partnership Executive Director Priscilla Cordero said in a news release about the event.

Activities start in the morning and include the new North Pole Christmas Market. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Joliet Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., “where shoppers can find unique and personalized Christmas gifts,” the release said.

A new North Pole Park across from the Rialto Square Theatre will open at 1:30 p.m. with free activities that will continue until 5:30 p.m. Those activities include an iceless skating rink with free skate rentals available, an ice carving demonstration, a giant inflatable snow globe and a curling rink among other things.

Horse-drawn carriage rides start at 2 p.m. and continue to 5 p.m.

The Joliet Central Madrigal Singers will perform before the lighting of the city Christmas tree at 5:15 p.m.

The Joliet West High School Band marches in a past Light Up the Holidays parade. (Larry W)

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Marching bands will include Laraway School Band, Joliet Central High School Band, Joliet West High School Band, Troy Middle School Marching Band, Joliet Police Pipe and Drums, and Joliet American Legion Band.

Other activities through the day include:

• Teddy Bear Teas at the Rialto Square Theatre at 9:30 a.m. and noon

• Free admission all day to the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St.,

• Kids crafts and family photo opportunities at the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St.

• A visit from Santa at Jitters Coffee House from 4:30 p.m. until the start of the parade.

Sponsors for the free activities at Light Up the Holidays include the University of St. Francis, the city of Joliet, Midland States Bank, Old National Bank, Ascension Saint Joseph–Joliet hospital, Darcy Motors, First Secure Bank, Busey Bank, Harrah’s Joliet Casino and Hotel, and the Arkas Restaurant Group.

More information about the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade is available on the City Center Partnership’s website, jolietccp.com.