President Biden comes to Joliet on Saturday

President Joe Biden will be in Joliet on Saturday to discuss health care and Social Security.

Biden will be in Joliet to discuss lowering prescription drug costs and protecting Social Security and Medicare, the White House Press Office announced on Friday.

The president’s visit to Joliet will make an appearance in Chicago on Friday night. His appearance in Joliet was not announced until Friday afternoon.

It comes the weekend before Election Day on Tuesday as Democrats try to retain control of the Senate and gain seats in the House of Representatives.

Biden has been going across the country speaking on campaign issues ahead of the election to bolster Democratic candidates for Congress.

Joliet is in the newly created 14th Congressional District where U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, faces a challenge from Republican Scott Gryder of Oswego, who is chair of the Kendall County Board.