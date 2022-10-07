Don Williams, influential Joliet-area restauranteur and owner of Syl’s, dies

Don “Duke” Williams, co-owner of Syl’s Restaurant in Rockdale and the catering business that operates the Renaissance Center in Joliet, died Wednesday.

Williams was 52.

Donald "Duke" Williams, 52, died Wednesday. He was the owner of Syl's Restaurant in Rockdale, and his Premier Catering ran banquet operations at the Renaissance Center in Joliet. (Provided)

His death was sudden and unexpected, said his wife, Maura Williams, co-owner in the family business, which includes Premier Catering and was built up over the past 20 years from its origins in a small kitchen in the back of a Raynor Avenue bar.

“Everyone could see his passion,” Maura said. “That’s what he had, and that’s what we will try to continue. We will try to fill his boots.”

The couple started the business as Duke’s Catering in 2002.

They expanded over the years providing banquet and catering at the former Joliet Country Club, the Joliet Elks Lodge and at Republic Hall on Republic Avenue. In 2017, the company contracted with Joliet Joliet College to operate the Renaissance Center banquet facility.

Renaissance Center in Joliet was voted one of the best banquet facilities in the 2021 Best of Will County Readers Choice awards. (Photo provided by Renaissance Center)

Williams became devoted to his life’s at a young age while working at a chain steakhouse business on Larkin Avenue.

“He started in the restaurant business when he was 15 and just fell in love with it,” Maura said. “His first job was at the Sizzler steakhouse, which he loved.”

Williams worked in a banquet business while studying accounting as he continued his education at Joliet Junior College and Lewis University.

“He had a vision, and he always grew his vision little by little,” Maura said.

Williams was among the founding members of the Joliet Region Food and Beverage Association, which was formed a year ago as an affiliated group of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce in 2021 but grew from a networking effort by local restaurant owners who banded together to get through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams’ death “is a big blow to the restaurant industry,” said Mike Paone, vice president for government affairs at the chamber.

In addition to his own track record as a business owner, Williams had an interest in the well being of the restaurant business in general and trends and regulations that affected it, Paone said.

“Don has always been that guy who gives back,” Paone said. “He was always flexible and easy to work with.”

Maura said her husband “tried to do the best” for his employees, his friends and his family.

Williams’ survivors include two daughters, Abby, 18, and Maggie, 16.

“He was a devout Catholic and worked hard,” Maura said. “That’s what he did. He worked, and he loved. And, we had some fun.”

Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fred C. Dames Funeral Homes in Joliet. More details are available in an obituary in the Herald-News and on The Fred C. Dames website.