Joliet receives almost $60,000 federal grant to fight, prevent crime

The city of Joliet was awarded almost $60,000 in federal funding to support efforts to prevent and fight crime.

On Sept. 23, the city received a $59,961 grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The grants are awarded nationwide to local governments to support activities that prevent and control crime based on state and local needs.

The program is named after late New York City police officer Edward R. Byrne, 22, who was killed in 1988 while protecting a witness in a drug case, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance, which operates under the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a news release Thursday, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, announced that both Joliet and Aurora received grant funding from the program. Aurora received $67,621 in funds.

Foster said the grants will provide both cities with critical funding to support law enforcement, crime prevention and education, technology improvement, mental health programs and more.