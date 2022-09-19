Plainfield man accused of releasing dog to attack officers, threatening to blow up residence: cops

A Plainfield man was arrested after he was accused of releasing his dog to attack two officers and calling 911 with a threat to blow up his residence, police said.
A string of incidents involving Noel Hornsberry, 59, of Plainfield, began late Friday evening and ended with his arrest early Saturday morning.
The first incident began about 11 p.m. on Friday when officers and an emergency crew from the Plainfield Fire Protection District were called to Hornsberry’s residence in the 11700 block of Presley Circle, Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak said.
Hornsberry had called a veterans’ crisis line for a mental health issue, Novak said.
Hornsberry was irate, confrontational and uncooperative with the emergency crew at the scene of the residence, Novak said. Hornsberry’s wife requested officers remain with her while she gathered her belongings to leave the residence because of her husband’s behavior, he said.
While officers were waiting, Hornsberry released his dog and said, “Get them,” Novak said.
Two officers were bit by a dog whom they believed to be an Airedale Terrier but the bites did not cause any injuries, Novak said.
The emergency crew were cleared from assignment, Novak said.
In the second incident, Hornsberry called 911 at midnight and asked them issue his wife a trespassing warning, Novak said.
When officers arrived at his residence, they told Hornsberry they could not issue his wife that warning, Novak said. Hornsberry became irate and yelled vulgarities at the officers, he said.
The officers were cleared from the assignment, Novak said.
In the third incident, Hornsberry called 911 again about 1:46 a.m. Saturday and said he was going to blow up his residence, Novak said.
Hornsberry was calm and declined medical treatment but was warned by officers of the consequences of using 911 for non-emergency purposes, Novak said.
Hornsberry became irate, yelled vulgarities at the officers at the officers and then let his dog out of the residence, Novak said.
Hornsberry told the officers he no longer wanted the dog, which was turned over to Will County Animal Control, Novak said.
While officers were still on scene, Hornsberry called 911 again, said he was having a heart attack and was going to blow up his residence, Novak said. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
Hornsberry called 911 again and asked for Will County sheriff’s deputies to respond, Novak said.
Hornsberry refused to cooperate with medical personnel and he was placed under arrest on a charge of disorderly conduct, Novak said. Because of his unwillingness to cooperate with the booking process, he was charged with obstructing justice, he said.
Hornsberry remains in the Will County jail as of Monday on a $10,000 bond.