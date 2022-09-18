Will County may see storms, damaging winds Sunday night

Despite sunny skies, and temperatures in the 80s on Sunday, scattered storms may roll into Will County on Sunday night, bringing damaging winds.

Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Chicago in Romeoville, said Will County has a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight between 9 p.m. Sunday night and 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Ogorek said the main threats from these storms are primarily damaging wind and damaging hail if the storms are strong.

He said Will County also has a slight chance of scattered light showers during the day on Sunday.

Otherwise, summer-like conditions are expected throughout the week in Will County, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, according to the National Weather Service Chicago’s Facebook page.

The warmer temperatures may also bring a chance of thunderstorms this week, too, although the biggest chance for them are Sunday evening, the National Weather Service in Chicago, said.