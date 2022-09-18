3 men stabbed in Bolingbrook home Saturday night

Three men from Berwyn were stabbed Saturday night in Bolingbrook.
Bolingbrook police were called to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in Bolingbrook at 8:37 p.m. Saturday after they received a report that a person was stabbed, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.
When the police arrived, they found two men were stabbed in the leg and one man had a wound in his hand. Police said the stabbing “stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn.”
The men were treated at area hospitals and then released. The stabbings are under investigation.