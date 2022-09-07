Joliet council approves Kingsmen Industrial Park over residents’ objections

The Joliet City Council approved a plan to convert a section of Joliet Jobs Corps property into an industrial park despite residents’ objections.

The divided council voted 5-3 for rezoning needed for what will be called the Kingsmen Industrial Park.

Residents against the project said the project poses the prospect of trucks, pollution and more industrial development closer to homes.

“What have you done to improve the quality of life to bring better services to the people of the South and East side?” Betsy Satcher, president of the East Side Neighborhood Council, asked the City Council.

Advocates for the Kingsmen Industrial Park said it would be developed into small lots for small businesses and not for a big warehouse project that residents seemed to fear.

“These are not big trucking firms,” City Manager James Capparelli said. “These are mom-and-pop businesses that serve the Joliet community.”

City Manager James Capparelli (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

City staff recommended approval of the plan for 1101 Mills Road.

Developer Ryan Hill said he plans to develop 25 acres for small construction contractors that can’t find lots the size they need because of the trend toward large lots for larger industrial users, such as big warehouses.

Council members who supported the project said it would be an investment that would improve the community.

“Business begets business when they see people investing in the area,” said Councilwoman Jan Quillman, suggesting the project could be a start to bringing back a supermarket to the area.

Councilwoman Bettye Gavin, who voted against it, sided with residents who feared it would open the door to more industrial development closer to their homes.

Councilwoman Bettye Gavin has been attending City Council meetings remotely since late 2021 because of health issues. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“This is not a good project for that area,” Gavin said. “It doesn’t uplift residents and the quality of life.”

Also voting against the Kingsmen Industrial Park rezoning were Cesar Guerrero and Sheri Reardon.

Voting for the rezoning along with Quillman were Larry Hug, Terry Morris, Pat Mudron and Joe Clement.

Seven residents spoke against the rezoning during a period for public comment at the start of the meeting.

The comments included an exchange between Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and Garland Mays, a commissioner with the Housing Authority of Joliet (HAJ).

“Affordable market-price homes is what Joliet needs,” Mays said. “We cannot burden these residents with something that they don’t want.”

Mays pointed to the affordable housing project HAJ that is trying to develop at the former Joliet Country Club, which is adjacent to the Kingsmen site.

O’Dekirk responded to Mays comments, saying the city proposed the country club project to the housing authority before the agency took it on.

“The reason affordable housing is coming to the neighborhood is the city of Joliet,” O’Dekirk said.