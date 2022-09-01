Pedestrian dies after train strikes him in Mokena

A 53-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a Metra train in Mokena.
At 8:25 p.m.Wednesday, John Greenan of Orland Park was pronounced dead about a half mile northeast of 191st Street in Mokena, according to Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office.
Greenan was struck by an outbound train on the Rock Island line about 6:40 p.m. the same day, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said. The Rock Island line runs between Joliet and Chicago.
Greenan was walking along the track between La Grange Road and 191st Street, Gillis said.
The incident still is under investigation by the Metra Police Department.
The final cause and manner of Greenan’s death will be determined pending a final review of an autopsy and police and toxicological reports, according to Summers’ office.