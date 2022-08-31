Teen reported missing in Joliet after running away from family, police say

Police are searching for a 17-year-old male teen who ran away from his family after his release from the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

Landen Brown, an African-American male, was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top and black Nike slides, a type of sandal, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department on Monday.

Brown’s hair may be all black, in contrast to his photo provided by police where he had light-colored highlights in his hair.

Police described Brown as 5-foot-8 in height and a 150 pounds.

Brown is known to hang out in the St. Pat’s neighborhood in the west side of Joliet, police said.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 911 or the police department’s investigations division at 815-724-3020.