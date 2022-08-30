Lockport man arrested after entering city of Joliet truck

A Lockport man was booked into the Will County Jail Saturday night on suspicion of burglary to motor vehicle and criminal trespass to motor vehicle, according to Joliet police.

About 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, officers were called to Henderson and East Cass Street, where they determined Aaron Foster, 32, had entered a city of Joliet water department truck and refused to leave, even after a Joliet employee found Foster inside the truck.

Foster eventually left the truck and ran from the area.

Officers located Foster in the 600 block of Jackson Street. Foster was arrested without incident.