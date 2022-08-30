August 30, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Lockport man arrested after entering city of Joliet truck

Aaron Foster was arrested without incident.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Aaron Foster

Aaron Foster (Photo courtesy of the Joliet Police Department)

A Lockport man was booked into the Will County Jail Saturday night on suspicion of burglary to motor vehicle and criminal trespass to motor vehicle, according to Joliet police.

About 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, officers were called to Henderson and East Cass Street, where they determined Aaron Foster, 32, had entered a city of Joliet water department truck and refused to leave, even after a Joliet employee found Foster inside the truck.

Foster eventually left the truck and ran from the area.

Officers located Foster in the 600 block of Jackson Street. Foster was arrested without incident.