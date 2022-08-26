Plainfield South High School hires four new assistant principals

Plainfield South High School has four new assistant principals for the 2022-23 school year.

Lisa Smith is the new associate principal for curriculum and instruction, Bill Bicker is the new assistant principal for attendance and discipline, Karla Ortiz is the new assistant principal for student services and Mike Philipps ist he new assistant principal for special education.

Smith most recently served as the assistant principal for attendance, discipline and building operations. She is a 24-year education veteran and started at Plainfield South when it opened in 2001. Smith also taught business education.

Bicker most recently served as the dean of students at Plainfield South. He is a 22-year education veteran and has taught in several different districts. Bicker came to Plainfield South in 2016 as head football coach and English teacher.

Ortiz is a 17-year education veteran. She spent the last 16 years as a counselor at Plainfield North High School. He was also a counselor at Lincoln-Way East for one year.

Philipps is a 15-year education veteran who has taught in general and special education classes. He served as the Assistant Director of Student Services at Bolingbrook High School for six years before coming to Plainfield South.