Fire destroys mobile home trailer and motor home on Joliet’s east side; one transported to hospital

A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a mobile home trailer and motor home at Martin’s Camping Ground in Joliet.

About 5:25 a.m. East Joliet Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the campgrounds and found the mobile home and motor home “fully engulfed,” accord to Fire Chief Kirk Kelly.

Firefighters located one individual with minor burns who was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Kelly said. The individual’s condition is unknown, Kelly said.

The fire was quickly extinguished within 20 minutes, Kelly said, adding that the New Lenox, Lockport, Rockdale and Manhattan fire departments assisted at the scene.

“It is believed that the careless use of smoking material next to a leaking propane tank caused the fire,” Kelly said.

Kelly said firefighters were “in and out” of the fire suppression within an hour and 15 minutes.

“Both the trailer and the motor home were completely gone,” Kelly said.

Elwood and Homer Fire departments filled in at the East Joliet Fire Protection District Station 51 on Briggs Street, Kelly said.