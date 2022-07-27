Will County jail inmate charged with pressing ‘shank’ to cellmate’s neck

An inmate at the Will County jail has been charged with possessing a weapon known as a “shank,” and pressing it against the neck of his cellmate.

Ramon Maldonado, 26, of Steger, has been in jail since May 2, but now faces new charges of possession of a weapon in a penal institution and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint that Maldonado was in possession of a “shank” and pressed it the neck of Carrington Johnson, 25, of Joliet. Johnson has been in jail since May 24 on aggravated battery and domestic battery charges.

Maldonado was initially in jail on charges of unlawful possession of a 9 mm handgun and ammunition in Steger.

The latest charges stem from an incident that took place on July 18, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the jail at 95 S. Chicago St. in Joliet for a report of two inmates who were fighting with each other, Hoffmeyer said. However, Maldonado refused to answer their questions about the incident, she said.

Deputies interviewed Johnson and reviewed footage that revealed Maldonado threatened Johnson because he needed to stay quiet while he was sleeping, according to Hoffmeyer.

During breakfast time at the jail, a fight broke out between the two inmates and Maldonado produced a sharp piece of a broke food tray in an attempt to cut Johnson, Hoffmeyer said.

The broken piece of that tray measured about four inches in length, Hoffmeyer said.