Shorewood officials ask people to stay away from 3 ponds for now

Shorewood village officials are asking people to avoid recreating at or near three detention ponds due to possibility of contamination in the storm sewer system.
The ponds are in the Saddlebrook, Edgewater South, and Rollingwood subdivisions.
The village is concerned that materials from the large fire Tuesday morning that destroyed four of the six buildings at Tri-County Stockdale, a farm equipment store, 5520 W. Black Road, may have migrated into the storm sewer system, which includes those ponds.
Village officials, along with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Will County Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are still working “to contain, investigate, and remediate the migration of those materials,” village officials said.
The site itself is safe, village officials said. The investigation into the fire’s cause is continuing. Cleanup and mitigations are ongoing.
For more information, email info@vil.shorewood.il.us.