July 21, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Joliet and Will County

Shorewood officials ask people to stay away from 3 ponds for now

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Firefighters work to douse hot spots after containing a massive fire at Tri-County Stockdale Company early Tuesday morning in Shorewood, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Shorewood. Shorewood village officials are asking people to refrain from recreating at or near three detention ponds due to possibility of contamination in the storm sewer system. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Shorewood village officials are asking people to avoid recreating at or near three detention ponds due to possibility of contamination in the storm sewer system.

The ponds are in the Saddlebrook, Edgewater South, and Rollingwood subdivisions.

The village is concerned that materials from the large fire Tuesday morning that destroyed four of the six buildings at Tri-County Stockdale, a farm equipment store, 5520 W. Black Road, may have migrated into the storm sewer system, which includes those ponds.

Village officials, along with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Will County Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are still working “to contain, investigate, and remediate the migration of those materials,” village officials said.

The site itself is safe, village officials said. The investigation into the fire’s cause is continuing. Cleanup and mitigations are ongoing.

For more information, email info@vil.shorewood.il.us.