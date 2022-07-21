Shorewood officials ask people to stay away from 3 ponds for now

Firefighters work to douse hot spots after containing a massive fire at Tri-County Stockdale Company early Tuesday morning in Shorewood, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Shorewood. Shorewood village officials are asking people to refrain from recreating at or near three detention ponds due to possibility of contamination in the storm sewer system. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)