Silver Cross Hospital named among Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, according to a news release.
This is the 10th time Silver Cross has been recognized with this honor as one of the top performing hospitals in the U.S. The annual list was published by Fortune on June 30.
Merative, a data, analytics and technology partner for the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute-care, nonfederal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.
Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, established the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.
According to Merative, as compared with similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.
For information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.