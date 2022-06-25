West Nile reported in seven Illinois counties, IDPH warns ‘fight the bite’

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public that, along with summer, mosquito season is underway in Illinois and positive batches of West Nile virus have been reported in seven counties around the state.

The reminder comes as public health officials around the country are highlighting the importance of taking protective action to “fight the bite” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, which is June 24-30.

While no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois so far this year, there were 64 human cases and five deaths attributed to the disease in the state in 2021.

The first mosquitos to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois in 2022 were reported on May 24 in Roselle in DuPage County. Since then, six more counties — Cook, Will, Logan, Edgar, Macoupin and Washington — have reported batches of mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile. Updates on where cases have been reported can be found on the IDPH West Nile virus surveillance page.