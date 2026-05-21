Valley View School District leader named next principal of Oswego’s Traughber Junior High

A Valley View School District 365U educational leader in July will become the next principal of Traughber Junior High School in Oswego.

Adam Hurder is currently the the executive director of educational services, grades 6-12, at Valley View School District 365U.

The Oswego School Board approved hiring Hurder at an annual base salary of $145,000 at its May 11 meeting.

Hurder will start in the position July 1. He has been in his current position since 2018 and began serving in the district in 2007 as a fifth-grade teacher at Irene King Elementary School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam Hurder as the next principal of Traughber Junior High School,” District 308 Executive Director of Schools Tammie Harmon said in a news release.

“Adam is a student-centered leader who builds genuine relationships, holds high expectations, and is deeply committed to the well-being of every student. His experience in leadership and curriculum makes him an exceptional fit for our community,” Harmon said.