June 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News

Police searching for suspect who robbed Plainfield bank

By Felix Sarver

Police squad vehicle (Shaw Media file photo)

Plainfield — A masked suspect stole money from a Plainfield bank and implied to the staff he was armed with a knife, police said.

About 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Joliet police arrived at Heartland Bank and Trust, 5650 Caton Farm Road, about a report of an armed robbery involving a male suspect, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The suspect entered the bank and announced a robbery to bank tellers while implying he was armed with a knife, English said.

The suspect stole an “undetermined amount” of money and fled the bank, English said.

English described the suspect as a tall and slender white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a red logo, dark pants and dark shoes. The suspect wore a medical face mask, sunglasses and gloves, he said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation, English said.