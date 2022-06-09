Police searching for suspect who robbed Plainfield bank

Plainfield — A masked suspect stole money from a Plainfield bank and implied to the staff he was armed with a knife, police said.

About 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Joliet police arrived at Heartland Bank and Trust, 5650 Caton Farm Road, about a report of an armed robbery involving a male suspect, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The suspect entered the bank and announced a robbery to bank tellers while implying he was armed with a knife, English said.

The suspect stole an “undetermined amount” of money and fled the bank, English said.

English described the suspect as a tall and slender white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a red logo, dark pants and dark shoes. The suspect wore a medical face mask, sunglasses and gloves, he said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation, English said.