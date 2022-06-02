Troy students receive Joliet Region Education Hawk Scholarships

Troy Community School District 30-C has announced that five of its students were chosen by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry to receive Hawk Scholarships.

The scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded to Vivian Abbott and Zachary Harrison of William B. Orenic Middle School, Hudson Howard of Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School, Gabriel Roeske of Troy Craughwell Elementary School and Grace Smith of Troy Middle School.

Each year, 46 elementary school students are awarded $1,000 scholarships from public and Catholic elementary and middle schools in Troy, Joliet, Laraway, Elwood, Rockdale and Channahon school districts to encourage them to attend college. The chamber’s scholarship program was created in 2014.