Fishing for a Cure raises more than $57,000 for Advocate Children’s Hospital

Constellation’s Fishing for a Cure Tournament on Braidwood Lake raised more than $57,000 for Advocate Children’s Hospital last month, bringing the tournament’s 21-year fundraising total to more than $750,000.

With the tournament proceeds, Advocate Children’s Hospital will be launching a virtual reality program using KindVR, according to a news release from Constellation. KindVR creates customized virtual reality support and distraction for various procedeures, coping with hospitalization and pain management.

A total of 71 two-person teams entered this year’s tournament, held Sunday, May 22. Josh Uthe and Kris Gaertner, both from Braidwood, took home first place and the $4,000 top prize. Their three-fish total of 9.44 pounds was best in the tournament field.

Kevin Rebouche of Frankfort came in second with 9.34 pounds and took home $2,500, while third place and $1,000 went to Byran Messier of Kankakee and Kyle Koch of Bradley with 9.01 pounds.



