Joliet downtown ready to gussy up

Downtown Joliet — The downtown will get cleaned up with the help of volunteers as the Joliet City Center Partnership gets ready for the summer and the events that come with the season.

Community Cleanup Day is 1-4 p.m. on June 3.

“We always do this for the sake of having a cleaner downtown,” CCP Executive Director Priscilla Cordero said. “Keep in mind Star Wars Day is the next day. We want to make downtown look good for Star Wars Day.”

More than 30 people have signed up so far, which isn’t too many, Cordero said.

Priscilla Cordero is executive director of the Joliet City Center Partnership. (Provided)

“There’s plenty of work to do, so I wouldn’t let that turn anybody away,” she said.

The plan is to pick up litter, pull weeds that may be shooting up in the sidewalks, and generally spruce up the area.

Those interested are asked to register by sending an email to Vicki Sanchez at Vicki.Sanchez@jolietdowntown.com.

The CCP asks that people register ahead of cleanup day so organizers know how many people are coming and how many tasks can be assigned.

The organization promotes downtown but also serves business corridors leading into the area.

“The idea is to get as many people out as possible to clean up the downtown – Collins and Cass streets as well. It depends on how many volunteers we get,” Cordero said.

The event ends at the MyGrain Brewing Company, and participants get a voucher for a beer or soft drink.

The cleanups typically are done once a year, although they have been done twice in some years.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves that they can use, although the CCP will provide gloves for those who don't have them.
























