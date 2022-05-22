Will County awarded $400,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant by EPA

The Will County Center for Economic Development has received a $400,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a news release.

This grant provides funding to identify sites and conduct a range of planning activities, develop site-specific cleanup plans and community outreach related to brownfield sites with an emphasis on the Des Plaines River corridor in Will County.

Brownfield sites are those contaminated by hazardous pollutants and contaminants. Once remediated, former brownfield properties can be redeveloped into a variety of productive uses.

The Center for Economic Development worked closely with the communities of Joliet, Lockport and Rockdale, as well as Will County, through the application process. These communities helped develop a case highlighting the county’s need to address the environmental and human health issues in brownfield areas.

For information on the EPA or Brownfield Assessment Grants, visit https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-assessment-grants.



