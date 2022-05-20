Latino Music and Food Fest returns to downtown Joliet in September

The Joliet Latino Economic Development Association has announced that the Joliet Latino Music and Food Fest will be returning to downtown Joliet in September

Last year, the event brought thousands to downtown Joliet for a celebration of music, food and community that included a reception for recipients of the Hispanic Latino Coalition of Will and Grundy County scholarship and a Grito de Dolores ceremony from the Mexican Consulate in Chicago.

The event included mechanical bull riding, a kid zone, caricatures and balloon-making. In addition, LEDA partnered with the Illinois Department of Public Health to host a vaccination clinic. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, expects to expand with more amenities, activities, food vendors and musical performances.

LEDA is asking for community support to reach a fundraising goal of $50,000. Funds will be used for the event expenses and to support programming, which includes administering culturally relevant assistance to local entrepreneurs.