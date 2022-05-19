May 19, 2022
Tommy James and The Shondells coming to Rialto Square Theatre

By Shaw Local News Network
The famed Rialto Square Theatre sits along North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Joliet.

Tommy James and The Shondells will be performing at the Rialto Square Theatre for a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Oct. 28.

“Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Crimson & Clover,” “Mony Mony,” :I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Sweet Cherry Wine” are just a few hits from the band’s 23 gold records, nine platinum albums and over 100 million records sold worldwide, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. Ticket prices vary from $45 to $95 and will also be available at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.


