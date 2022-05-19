Tommy James and The Shondells coming to Rialto Square Theatre

Tommy James and The Shondells will be performing at the Rialto Square Theatre for a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Oct. 28.

“Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Crimson & Clover,” “Mony Mony,” :I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Sweet Cherry Wine” are just a few hits from the band’s 23 gold records, nine platinum albums and over 100 million records sold worldwide, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. Ticket prices vary from $45 to $95 and will also be available at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.





