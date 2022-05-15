Bicentennial Park invites public to free Shakespeare and Art in the Park event

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre will hold its second “Shakespeare and Art in the Park” event with the theme “80s style” on May 19, 20 and 21, according to a press release.

Admission is free and all are invited to attend.

Bicentennial Park will partner with the Joliet Drama Guild for the second year. There will be a cash bar with a special commemorative Shakespearian “Saucy Lackey” commemorative cup for $15. Those who buy the cup will get $1 off each of their park drinks in 2022. The discount will apply to each of the park’s Concerts on the Hill held from June 2 through September 1, “We Will Rock You” musical performances from June 17-26, Independence Celebration on July 3, Blues Fest on August 13, Wine & Jazz Fest on September 10, Dark Places on September 24 and more.

Free parking is available. Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is located at 201 West Jefferson Street at Bluff Street in downtown Joliet along the Des Plaines River. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit the park’s website at www.bicentennialpark.org.