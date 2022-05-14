Will County police reports: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

•Aliazar Blunt, 27, of the 14000 block of Western Avenue in Blue Island was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

•Ashanti Duncan, 21, of the 0-100 block of East Zarley Block in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

•Edmundo Gerardo Castillo, 47, of the 500 block of Princeton Drive in Bolingbrook was arrested by Illinois State police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

•Avery Edwards, 24 of the 8500 block of Lakewood Avenue in Gary, Indiana, was arrested by Peotone police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

•Javian Gay, 29, of the 900 block of Strieff Lane in Glenwood was arrested by Frankfort police and booked into the Will County jail on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

•Davin Griffus, 44, of the 300 block of Indianwood Boulevard in Park Forest was arrested by Illinois State police and booked into the Will County jail on Monday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

•Andrew Hallbrooks, 65, of the 1700 block of Wilcox Street in Crest Hill was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence.

•Maurice Lain, 38, of the 900 block of North Midland Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Monday on charges of criminal trespassing, home invasion and felony possession of a firearm.

•Wash Morrow, 63, of the 1400 block of Pioneer Road in Crest Hill was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on a charge of drug possession.

•Makiya Nelson, 23, of the 6000 block of South Campbell Avenue in Chicago was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

•Mylen Robinson, 26, of the 100 block of Charity Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Will County Forest Preserve police and booked into the Will County jail on May 6 on a charge of drug possession.

•Jesus Rosales-Mota, 21, of the 400 block of Pheasant Run Road in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of burglary.

•Adrian Rubio, 26, of the 8500 block of Burnham Avenue in Chicago was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on charges of manufacturing or delivering cocaine and drug possession.

•Stevo Stojsavljevic, 29, of the 2800 block of East 96th Street in Chicago was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on May 7 on a charge of drug possession.

•Jason Strode, 37, of the 23000 block of West Stevens Lane in Wilmington was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on May 7 on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.