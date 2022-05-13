May 13, 2022
Coroner’s search for family of man shot at Romeoville bank delays release of name

County coroner says her office has been unsuccessful in trying to find the man’s family

By Alex Ortiz

The 65-year-old man shot by police after entering a Fifth Third Bank in Romeoville with a gun on May 10, 2022 has yet to be identified by the Will County Coroner's Office. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

The Will County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the man police shot and killed on Tuesday after he entered a Romeoville bank with a gun and took hostages.

The coroner’s office on Thursday only identified him as a 65-year-old Crest Hill resident, and said in a news release it was withholding his name until the notification of his next of kin.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said Friday her office had been working for the past three days to find any family to notify without any success.

“We’re actively working on it,” Summers said, adding her workers have been “pounding our heads” over trying to find any of the man’s family members.

The coroner’s office has been working in conjunction with the Romeoville Police Department and the Illinois State Police. The ISP is the agency investigating the police shooting.

“We’re going to continue to work on it until we find something,” Summers said.

Police received multiple calls from inside the Fifth Third Bank at 275 S. Weber Road in Romeoville around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The man entered the bank with a gun. The hostages told police he discharged his gun inside the building multiple times, according to a news release.

The hostages were allowed to exit the bank.

At one point, a Will County SWAT team set up in front of the bank. As the man began to exit, a member of the SWAT team fired one round at the man, who was taken to the AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook where he was pronounced dead.