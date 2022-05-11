Will County Progressives to host rally for abortion rights in Plainfield

The Will County Progressives organization will host a rally in support of abortion rights on Saturday in Plainfield.

The rally will take place at Settler’s Park, located at 24401 W. Lockport St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the organizers.

Several rallies have been held across the country in response to the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court which indicates the conservative majority is prepared to strike down the ruling of Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

“The Will County Progressives believe in a woman’s right to choose,” said Suzanna Ibarra, co-chair of the group. “That right to choose is between her, her doctor, her god, whatever she believes in.”

Ibarra slammed the attempts to restrict abortion access across the country. She argued such policies will harm women.

“It’s a means of controlling women,” she said. “It’s a means of keeping women down.”

The organizers said they’ve had more than 300 people register to attend the event. They’ve also been coordinating with the Plainfield Police Department to ensure the event is safe.

Christine Bright, the co-chair and treasurer of the Will County Progressives, said she hopes the event will “invigorate the people of Will County” to fight back against efforts to limit abortion rights. She called on Democrats in Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify the Roe ruling in law.

The organizers added that U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, is expected to attend and speak at the event.







