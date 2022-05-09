Georgia men charged with murder, attempted armed robbery in March University Park slaying

Two Georgia men have been charged for allegedly killing a man in March during an attempted armed robbery of marijuana in University Park.

Kennedy Smith, 18, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was taken to the Will County jail at about 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and obstructing justice in connection with the March 11 incident.

A grand jury on April 7 returned a bill of indictment against Smith and Dashawn Cathey, 18, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, on those charges.

Cathey is still in custody in Georgia on other charges filed in that state, according to Dan Jungles, executive director of the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

The task force and the University Park Police Department investigated the case.

The indictment alleged Smith and Cathey, shot and killed Michael McCarns, 42, University Park, while attempting to rob him of marijuana.

McCarns died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The indictment further alleged both men tried evade police by spray painting their vehicle a different color.

Smith is being held in jail on a $1 million bond. He’ll need to post 10% of that amount for his release.