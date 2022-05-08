2 people robbed outside Frankfort Walgreens: cops

A gunman stuck up two people outside a Frankfort Walgreens, police said.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Walgreens at 7209 W. Lincoln Highway for a report of an armed robbery, according to a statement from the Frankfort Police Department.

Officers met with two people who said they parked on the east side of the Walgreens, left their vehicle and were approached by a man armed with a handgun, police said.

The gunman robbed the pair of their personal belongings, police said.

The crook fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police said the bandit was between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a deep voice. He was wearing a black hoodie and face mask.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Frankfort Police Department at 815-469-9435.