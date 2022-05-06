Will County police reports: Friday, May 6, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Shane Mitchell, 43, of the 100 block of Drew Street in Marseilles was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of obstructing justice, possession of a controlled substance and possession of any substance with intent.

Carlos Hernandez-Aguirre, 32, of the 400 block of Jessie Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Dychelle Lewis, 26, of the 1400 block of 15th Place in Ford Heights was arrested by the Crete police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Mark Raymond Ramsey, 57, of the 37100 block of Macs Road in Custer Park was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Myranda Rozell, 24, of the 700 block of North Center Street in Braidwood was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.