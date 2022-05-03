Will County police reports: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Marlow Franco-Soto, 18, of the 300 block of Third Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

• Mark Pinelli, 37, of the 11600 block of Kildare Avenue in Alsip was arrested by the Frankfort police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

• Richard Redmond, 42, of the 700 block of South Joliet Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.

• Kendall Reed, 31, of the South 200 block of Ingersoll Lane in Villa Park was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.