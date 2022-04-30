Will County police reports: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Kevin Cole, 34, of the 700 block of Landau Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Beatriz Esqueda, 28, of the 500 block of Herkimer Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

• Dazavior Gamble, 18, of the 300 block of Grant Place in Aurora was arrested by Crest Hill police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of residential burglary.

• Charles Jackson, 38, of the 18800 block of Kings Road in Homewood was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm.

• Kavontay Jackson, 18, of the 8800 block of Oak Side Lane in University Park was arrested by University Park police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

• Melissa Leek, 34, of the 300 block of North Broadway Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of burglary and theft.

• Todd Lenoir, 45, of the 350o block of Arthur Road in Crete was arrested by Crete police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

• Roberto Carlos Mosqueda, 42, of the 500 block of Herkimer Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

• Anthony Svec, 29, of the 2500 block of Euclid Avenue in Berwyn was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.