Armed robber killed in bar stickup near Frankfort: cops

An armed robber was gunned down in the middle of an early Saturday morning stickup at a bar outside Frankfort, police said.

Deputies responded to the killing at Ryan’s Pub about 3:15 a.m., said Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

Two hooded, masked men wearing rubber gloves had walked into the Lincoln Highway bar and demanded money, Jungles said.

“Weapons were observed by the patrons and employees,” Jungles said.

The masked men threatened the five employees and patrons at the bar — one of whom “had access to a firearm,” Jungles said.

“And when the individuals threatened to shoot and kill the people inside, this person fired at one of the offenders several times,” he said, killing him.

The other man made a run for it, heading toward Harlem Avenue, Jungles said.

The dead man was holding most of the money taken in the botched robbery, according to Jungles.

Police have not identified either the slain man or his alleged partner.

Jungles said those present at the bar cooperated with police.

“And we were able to verify their stories through the surveillance videos in the side bar,” he said.