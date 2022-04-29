Will County police reports: Friday, April 29, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Tiffany Bronzell, 22, of the 19500 block of Skye Drive in Frankfort was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery.

• Sean Chapman, 48, of the 15300 block of South Route 59 in Plainfield was arrested by Shorewood police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of possession of a fictitious driver’s license.

• John Smallwood, 38, of the 4400 block of South Federal Street in Chicago was arrested by Tinley Park police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of retail theft.

• Mary Spencer, 67, of the 1100 block of Karen Drive in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence.