Dispose of medications, documents on May 7 at Troy Township

Troy Township residents may dispose of unwanted medication along with personal papers and documents at the Shedding Event and Medication Disposal Drop Off Event on May 7, according to a news release from the township.

Any needles properly contained in an approved sharps container will be accepted, because of the township’s partnership with Bio One Clean Up, according to the release.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the township building, located at 25448 Seil Road in Shorewood. Shredding and medication disposal is for residents only, the release said.

Iron Mountain will shred no more than four grocery bags per vehicle in the township parking lot. Residents must show proof of residency, according to the release. “Shredding is for personal papers only. Shredding for business purposes is not allowed.”

In addition, the Shorewood Police Department is partnering with Troy Township to dispose of uneeded medication. Be sure to black out your name and other personal information on the label or bring the medicine in a Ziplock bag. Bring needles in approved sharps containers. Many drug stores and pharmacies sell them, according to the release. “No medications from businesses or doctor’s offices will be accepted.”

For a list of approved medications and information, visit troytownship.com or call 815-744-1968.