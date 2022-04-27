Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Darius Hailey, 28, of the 8000 block of Pine Island Drive in Crown Point, Indiana, was arrested by the University Park police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Marvin Holiday, 57, of the 16300 block of Plymouth Drive in Markham was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

• James Hurley, 55, of the 10500 block of Brookridge Drive in Frankfort was arrested by the Mokena police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of aggravated reckless driving and aggravated fleeing.

• Amy Ingoglia, 36, of the 3500 block of West 74th Street in Chicago was arrested by the Beecher police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

• Ruben Elijah Johnson, 30, of the 200 block of Fairmont Avenue in Lockport was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of aggravated fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

• Jason Jones, 36, of the 300 block of Basic Road in Henderson was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Heather Oram, 32, of the 32600 block of North 3200 Road in Lockport was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.