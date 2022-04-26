Will County police reports: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Thomas Botts, 26, was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of obstructing justice.

• Shannon Figures, 36, of the 500 block of Farmview Road in University Park was arrested by the Steger police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of criminal damage to government property, criminal trespassing and home invasion.

• Darius Griffin, 40, of the 2300 block of Bicentennial Avenue in Crest Hill was arrested by the Crest Hill police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of criminal damage to government property and violating an order.

• Robert Hoffman, 45, of the 200 block of Roberts Road in New Lenox was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Javier Mora, 27, of the 100 block of South 13th Avenue in Mendota was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance.