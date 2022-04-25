Help stop spread of bird flu – stop using bird feeders and birdbaths until May 31

Now that spring is here, many people enjoy attracting birds to their yards through bird feeders and birdbaths.

But the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending people stop using them through May 31 or until bird flu infections in the Midwest subside, according to a news release from IDNR.

Currently the EA H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza is impacting some wild and domestic bird species, including waterfowl and waterbird species, bald eagles and domestic poultry flocks, IDNR said.

IDNR recommends using a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) to clean bird feeders and birdbaths before putting them away. If you can’t move the bird feeders and birdbaths away from birds, remove any bird seed at the base of bird feeders and then clean feeders and baths once a week with a diluted bleach solution, IDNR said.

Don’t feed any wild birds “in close proximity to domestic flocks,” IDNR said.

Turkey hunters should thoroughly cook game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. More safety tips are listed at bit.ly/3v6Zs11.

If you must dispose of a dead bird, wear rubber gloves and a mask. Double-bag the carcass in sealed plastic bags and dispose in the garbage if the local waste service provider approves. Then wash your hands, clothes and tools with soap and water.

Contact an IDNR district wildlife biologist if you see five or more dead wild birds are in one location or a sick or dead bald eagle.

A list of IDNR wildlife specialists is at bit.ly/3vGX0xz or call USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-487-3297.

IDNR and the Illinois Department of Agriculture first announced the detection of HPA in three wild Canada geese in Illinois on March 10. Wild bird mortality from HPAI has been confirmed in several counties in Illinois, including Will. HPAI has not been detected in songbird species, according to the release.