Illinois Rock & Roll museum Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be June 5

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 will host its second annual Hall of Fame induction June 5 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

The museum, which has yet to open, is being developed in downtown Joliet to exhibit Illinois’ contribution to rock ’n’ roll music.

The Rialto ceremony will feature musical performances.

The first induction ceremony was held at the Rialto Square Theatre in August 2021. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Musicians scheduled to appear this year include REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Cronin will provide an induction presentation and performance in tribute to Gary Loizzo of American Breed and Pumpkin Studios, according to a news release from the museum.

Also scheduled to appear is Dennis DeYoung from Styx, Jim Peterik from the Ides of March and formerly of Survivor, the New Colony Six and others.

“The event exceeded everyone’s expectations last year,” Ron Romero, chairman of the museum board, said in the release. “The live performances and personal appearances from those associated with Illinois’ rich musical history really rocked a packed house at the Rialto.”

Ron Romero, board chairman and founder of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66, shown in August 2021 inside the museum building under renovation. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Inductees for 2022 are:

• Styx, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Dan Fogelberg and the New Colony Six in the category of Band or Solo Artists.

• Dennis DeYoung and Jim Peterik in the Songwriter category.

• John Records Landecker in the DJ category.

• WXRT-FM in the Radio Station category.

• Gary Liozza in the Recording Studio category.

• Mercury Records in the Record Label category.

Inductees are voted in by charter members of the museum.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $48.50, $58.50 and $68.50. They are available through links on the museum’s website, www.RoadtoRock.org.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the show starting at 5 p.m. at the Rialto, 102 N. Chicago St.