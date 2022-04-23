Zoning board divided over Joliet gas station

A plan for a far West Side gas station goes to the Joliet City Council for a vote next month without a recommendation for approval.

The Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday was divided in a 3-3 vote on the proposed station after hearing from neighbors who spoke against the plan.

“The diesel that they’re planning to do will be directly behind my fence,” said Shelley Farrell, one of three neighbors contending the station is too close to their houses.

The gas station proposed for the northeast corner of Caton Farm and Ridge roads would include three fuel lanes for trucks and 14 gas pumps for cars.

It also would include a car wash, packaged liquor sales and drive-up food service, according to a city staff report. It would be on nearly 8 acres with two retail buildings and 74 parking spaces.

Robert Smidl said he expected to be disturbed by car wash noise “seven days a week.”

“This is just to close to residential,” Smidl said.

Len McEnery, who would own the station and has several others open or in development in Joliet, said it’s not unusual for his stations to be located next to neighborhoods.

“I find these stations to be pretty quiet,” McEnery told the zoning board. “We have a clean operation. We’re in residential areas, and they work fine.”

McEnery last year opened a station at another far West Side location, the Gas N Wash at Theodore Street and Drauden Road. He also has a Food N Fuel at Route 53 and Laraway Road.

The proposed gas station would be at the same intersection as Plainfield South High School, which is seen here. (Lathan Goumas)

The project faced questions from board member Colette Safford, who pointed to heavy traffic in the area and the nearby Plainfield South High School.

“I echo a lot of the concerns I heard today,” Safford said.

Safford, who voted against the special use permit needed to build the gas station, questioned whether gas station traffic would conflict with heavy traffic at the high school during the start and end of school days.

Michael Werthmann, a traffic engineer hired for the project, said peak business at the station would not be at the same times as peak traffic for the school.

“Overall, there is sufficient capacity for both the school and the fuel center,” Werthmann said.

Other businesses at the intersection include Walgreens and Aldi stores.

The split vote means there is no recommendation for or against the project when it goes to the City Council for a vote May 17.

Joining Safford in voting against a permit for the gas station were board members Bob Nachtrieb and Bridgette Roehr. Voting for the permit were Chairman Ed Hennessy and members Vincent Alessio and Jim Riggs.