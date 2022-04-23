Black Road bridge work begins Tuesday in Joliet

Repairs start Tuesday on the Black Road bridge over Interstate 55 on the border between Joliet and Shorewood.

The $1 million project is expected to be completed in September, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

Black Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the bridge for the project, which includes a new bridge deck overlay and structural steel and joints repairs.

Northwest I-55 Frontage Road south from Black Road to Jefferson Street will be closed to through traffic. Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

The project also will affect I-55 with intermittent overnight lane closures between Jefferson Street and Caton Farm Road.

The project is being done by the Illinois Department of Transportation.