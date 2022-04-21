Rialto interviews for Devine replacement

The next executive director for the Rialto Square Theatre could be waiting in the wings soon.

Two finalists will interview for the job Friday, said Robert Filotto, chairman of the Will County Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority board that oversees the Rialto.

“We have two good candidates,” Filotto said.

Rialto board Chairman Robert Filotto speaks at a press conference at the Rialto Square Theatre in March. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

Current Executive Director Val Devine’s last day as full-time executive director is Thursday, although she will continue to work one day a week to help with the transition.

The two finalists for the job were picked by VenuWorks, the venue management company that operates the Rialto. VenuWorks hires Rialto staff, including the executive director.

Filotto said the hiring process is similar to what took place five years ago when the Rialto board had a voice with VenuWorks in hiring Devine.

Rialto Square Theatre Executive Director Val Devine's last day as full-time director is Thursday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

VenuWorks President and CEO Steve Peters will join Filotto and fellow Rialto board member Tim Broderick in the interviews of the two finalists.

Filotto said regardless of how the interviews go, he does not expect the position to be filled immediately.

“Even if one among them is the one we offer the position to, it would still be several weeks,” he said. “I know both of them are already employed.”

Filotto said there will be a discussion Friday on how the theater will be managed during the transition period in the days Devine is not there to help.

Devine informed the board March 23 that she would resign the position and retire from the entertainment business.



